G20 Summit Underway; President Trump, Putin Exchange First Handshake

The world is watching Friday morning as the G20 Summit gets underway in Germany.

On the sidelines, President Trump will have his first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In Hamburg, 20 world leaders are sitting down with one another to discuss a variety of pressing issues, like terrorism, global trade, climate change and the growing threat in North Korea.

But what many people around the world are waiting for is that meeting between Trump and Putin.

A spokesman for Putin has confirmed he and President Trump have already exchanged a handshake and a few words ahead of the meeting.

Right now, it's not clear exactly what the two presidents plan to discuss.

Many are wondering whether the alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. election will be on the table.

It's something President Trump has openly downplayed.

Other topics on the president's agenda with Putin include the Syrian war and the fight against terrorism.