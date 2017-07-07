Healthy Living: Beyond Bipolar and Drug Free - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Healthy Living: Beyond Bipolar and Drug Free

Lauren Polly was diagnosed with bipolar disorder when she was 14 after her parents found a suicide note she'd written.

She took large amounts of pills to control the manias and depression, but some of them had horrible side effects.

It took years, but with the help of doctors and self-empowerment skills, she is living a productive, drug-free life.

Katie Boomgaard has more in today's Healthy Living.