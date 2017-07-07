Thousands in the Dark Across Northern Michigan

Storms rolling through Northern Michigan have left thousands in the dark.

Consumers Energy is reporting nearly 20,000 without power in Emmet, Leelanau, Oscoda, Crawford, Benzie, Ogemaw, Roscommon, Wexford, Missaukee, Manistee and Clare county.

The majority of those outages are in Crawford, Benzie, Ogemaw and Roscommon county.

Less than 200 Great Lakes Energy customers are in the dark in Lake, Antrim, Osceola, Charlevoix and Crawford county.

Less than 100 Cherryland Electric Co-Op customers are also without power.

