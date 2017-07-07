Thousands in the Dark Across Northern Michigan

Festivals are common this time of year in northern Michigan, but Leroy is hosting an event with a not-so-common name.
Storms rolling through Northern Michigan are leaving thousands in the dark.
State police are investigating an assault at a Benzie County beach. Troopers from the Cadillac post say the assault happened 2:30 Wednesday morning at the Elberta Beach.
A person was caught on security camera, casing a local gun shop. The shop's door found smashed.
Officers in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada are responding following the discovery of what appear to be human remains.
Roscommon County was one of the places hardest hit. The storm hit just before 6 Thursday evening.
There are a lot of things for kids to do during the National Cherry Festival but a favorite happened Thursday night, the Junior Royale Parade.
A UTV company, Cub Cadet has issued a recall for several vehicles due to faulty brakes.
This township clerk could face up to a decade in prison if convicted of tampering with election ballots ... Changing local election results.
Cherry pie is a very important part of the National Cherry Festival, and on Thursday more than 480 kids got to try their hand at baking them.
A Gladwin County township clerk could face up to a decade in prison after being accused of tampering with absentee ballots during the last primary election.
A Traverse City man is dead after rolling his car in Kalkaska County.
Dozens of bags of garbage pulled from Torch Lake after the Fourth of July weekend.
Police in Grand Traverse County arrested two women after they found what they believe is LSD in their car.
There are a lot of things for kids to do during the National Cherry Festival but a favorite happened Thursday night, the Junior Royale Parade.
