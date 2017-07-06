MSP Investigating Assault at Benzie Co. Beach

State police are investigating an assault at a Benzie County beach.

Troopers from the Cadillac post say the assault happened 2:30 Wednesday morning at the Elberta Beach.

They say a suspect approached a nearby tent, asking a male and female to quiet down.

When the male occupant opened the tent, he was severely beaten, suffering fractures to his face and skull, along with stitches to his mouth and eye.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20s, around 6 feet tall, thin and muscular, possibly from Flint.

He was last seen wearing white swim shorts and a cowboy hat with an American flag design.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Michigan State Police.