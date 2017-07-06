MSP Investigating Assault at Benzie Co. Beach

State police are investigating an assault at a Benzie County beach. Troopers from the Cadillac post say the assault happened 2:30 Wednesday morning at the Elberta Beach.
A person was caught on security camera, casing a local gun shop. The shop's door found smashed.
Officers in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada are responding following the discovery of what appear to be human remains.
Roscommon County was one of the places hardest hit. The storm hit just before 6 Thursday evening.
There are a lot of things for kids to do during the National Cherry Festival but a favorite happened Thursday night, the Junior Royale Parade.
A UTV company, Cub Cadet has issued a recall for several vehicles due to faulty brakes.
This township clerk could face up to a decade in prison if convicted of tampering with election ballots ... Changing local election results.
Cherry pie is a very important part of the National Cherry Festival, and on Thursday more than 480 kids got to try their hand at baking them.
"It's instrumental in everything we do of course.”
A Gladwin County township clerk could face up to a decade in prison after being accused of tampering with absentee ballots during the last primary election.
A Traverse City man is dead after rolling his car in Kalkaska County.
Dozens of bags of garbage pulled from Torch Lake after the Fourth of July weekend.
Police in Grand Traverse County arrested two women after they found what they believe is LSD in their car.
New developments in the search for answers after a body was found floating in Lake Michigan.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, Grand Traverse County central dispatch says a car drove into a house on W. Main Street in Kingsley Wednesday night.
Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch says a car crashed into a house on W. Main Street in Kingsley Wednesday night.
The unexpected can often be a bad thing, but positive surprises are certainly welcome.
A Clare County family returned home from Harrison's firework show to see flames ripping through their house. Now, the Harrison fire chief says it could be suspicious.
Mangled steel, and six people hurt. The scene after two UTV's hit each other head-on when they met at the top of a hill. The crash happened in Mason County. And everyone is expected to be okay.
