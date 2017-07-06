Officers in Sault Ste. Marie Investigating After Finding Human Remains

Officers in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada are responding following the discovery of what appear to be human remains.

The remains were found on the Canadian side of the waterfront near the Old Plummer hospital property.

We are told the criminal investigations division and forensic identification unit are still investigating the situation.

It is unclear whether foul play may have been involved, the victim's identity is also unknown.

We are working to bring you more details as they come in.