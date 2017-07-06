Roscommon Co. Trees, Power Lines Knocked Down By Storm

Roscommon County was one of the places hardest hit.

The storm hit just before 6 Thursday evening.

The director for 911 in Roscommon County says the high winds took down trees within 10 minutes of the start of the storm.

No one was hurt, but there's plenty of damage left behind.

The damage it does cause to the people out there and the houses. You see trees down on the houses so it requires a lot of fix and funds to repair and that sort. There's been bigger storms but this was a significant one, moved fast, a lot of damage,” Vance Stringham, director of 911, Roscommon County said.

