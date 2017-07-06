Hundreds Of Kids Participate In National Cherry Festival's Junior Royale Parade

There are a lot of things for kids to do during the National Cherry Festival but a favorite happened Thursday night, the Junior Royale Parade.
There are a lot of things for kids to do during the National Cherry Festival but a favorite happened Thursday night, the Junior Royale Parade.
A UTV company, Cub Cadet has issued a recall for several vehicles due to faulty brakes.
A UTV company, Cub Cadet has issued a recall for several vehicles due to faulty brakes.
This township clerk could face up to a decade in prison if convicted of tampering with election ballots ... Changing local election results.
This township clerk could face up to a decade in prison if convicted of tampering with election ballots ... Changing local election results.
Cherry pie is a very important part of the National Cherry Festival, and on Thursday more than 480 kids got to try their hand at baking them.
Cherry pie is a very important part of the National Cherry Festival, and on Thursday more than 480 kids got to try their hand at baking them.
"It's instrumental in everything we do of course.”
"It's instrumental in everything we do of course.”
A Northern Michigan city is receiving a national affiliation.
A Northern Michigan city is receiving a national affiliation.
Another underused way to incorporate cherries in your life: the grill.
Another underused way to incorporate cherries in your life: the grill.
Festivals are common this time of year in northern Michigan, but Leroy is hosting an event with a not-so-common name.
Festivals are common this time of year in northern Michigan, but Leroy is hosting an event with a not-so-common name.
Ultimate Air Dogs is a fan favorite at the National Cherry Festival. These dogs are anxious for the jump into a five-foot pool.
Ultimate Air Dogs is a fan favorite at the National Cherry Festival. These dogs are anxious for the jump into a five-foot pool.
Storms and strong winds are expected to make landfall on the northwest part of the Lower Peninsula In Charlevoix there is not much of storm to speak of.
Storms and strong winds are expected to make landfall on the northwest part of the Lower Peninsula In Charlevoix there is not much of storm to speak of.
A Gladwin County township clerk could face up to a decade in prison after being accused of tampering with absentee ballots during the last primary election.
A Gladwin County township clerk could face up to a decade in prison after being accused of tampering with absentee ballots during the last primary election.
A Traverse City man is dead after rolling his car in Kalkaska County.
A Traverse City man is dead after rolling his car in Kalkaska County.
Dozens of bags of garbage pulled from Torch Lake after the Fourth of July weekend.
Dozens of bags of garbage pulled from Torch Lake after the Fourth of July weekend.
Police in Grand Traverse County arrested two women after they found what they believe is LSD in their car.
Police in Grand Traverse County arrested two women after they found what they believe is LSD in their car.
New developments in the search for answers after a body was found floating in Lake Michigan.
New developments in the search for answers after a body was found floating in Lake Michigan.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, Grand Traverse County central dispatch says a car drove into a house on W. Main Street in Kingsley Wednesday night.
Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch says a car crashed into a house on W. Main Street in Kingsley Wednesday night.
The unexpected can often be a bad thing, but positive surprises are certainly welcome.
The unexpected can often be a bad thing, but positive surprises are certainly welcome.
A Clare County family returned home from Harrison's firework show to see flames ripping through their house. Now, the Harrison fire chief says it could be suspicious.
A Clare County family returned home from Harrison's firework show to see flames ripping through their house. Now, the Harrison fire chief says it could be suspicious.
Mangled steel, and six people hurt. The scene after two UTV's hit each other head-on when they met at the top of a hill. The crash happened in Mason County. And everyone is expected to be okay.
Mangled steel, and six people hurt. The scene after two UTV's hit each other head-on when they met at the top of a hill. The crash happened in Mason County. And everyone is expected to be okay.
New information says a Mt. Pleasant father is heading to prison for child abuse.
New information says a Mt. Pleasant father is heading to prison for child abuse.