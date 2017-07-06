Cub Cadet Recalls 2016 UTV for Faulty Brakes

A UTV company, Cub Cadet has issued a recall for several vehicles due to faulty brakes.

The company says they’ve received 80 reports of brake failures, but no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with one of these vehicles is asked to stop using it immediately, and contact a customer service agent to arrange for a free repair.

The recall applies specifically to four-wheel drive Cub Cadet 2016 Challenger Utility vehicles.