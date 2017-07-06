Leroy Razzasque Days Festival Good for Local Business

Festivals are common this time of year in northern Michigan, but Leroy is hosting an event with a not-so-common name.

Razzasque Days kicks off tomorrow.

A softball tournament with more than 100 teams, parade, and 40 vendors will flood the streets.

It's capped off with a special concert Saturday.

Razzasque Days has meant a big boost for local businesses for more than 40 years.

Businesses Like Mister Pibs restaurant.

“This is one of our busiest weekends,” he says. “We gear up. We have about twenty-five employees and they work the weekend because we are busy. It brings in people from all over. All the local businesses are very busy that weekend.”

So what does Razzasque mean?

Nobody seems to have a straight answer.

You can find a full list of events for Razzasque Days, but 9&10 News did the looking for you.