Charlevoix Harbormaster Advises Boaters To Be Cautious Due to Potential Storms

Storms and strong winds are expected to make landfall on the northwest part of the Lower Peninsula

In Charlevoix there is not much of storm to speak of.

Off and on Thursday there has been a little drizzle and some dark clouds but the sun has even broken in every so often.

People are still on the harbor enjoying the day.

Although, the harbor is telling boaters to do be cautious as they watch this potential storm.

Some boaters have come in saying the water was getting a little choppy out on Lake Michigan

The harbormaster tells us they want to be prepared in case the winds do get bad

“Most of the guys have been boating for quite a while and understand how rough it can get. Normally if we see something coming across the radar and just advise everybody you know batten down the hatches,” Hal Evans, Charlevoix Harbormaster said.

