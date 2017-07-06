'America is ready to Respond' says Ambassador on North Korean Missile

Following the test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said America is ready to respond.

Haley says American capabilities lie within our military.

However, she says that is not the direction they want to take.

Haley adds the world is on notice, and warned action is required—referring to tougher economic sanctions against Kim Jong Un's regime.

“We will not look exclusively at North Korea,” she says. “We will look at any country that chooses to do business with this outlaw regime.”

President Trump once thought that China's president could solve this problem. That was until he learned China's trade with North Korea has increased by 40 percent.