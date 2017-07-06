Charlevoix Recognized as National Main Street

A Northern Michigan city is receiving a national affiliation.

The city of Charlevoix is being recognized as a National Main Street.

Charlevoix's commitment to making improvements to their downtown and revitalizing their economy have paid off.

With the affiliation, the city can use resources from the national program.

The city says they are a vibrant summer destination, but think with more help they can be a go-to destination anytime of the year.

"It’s important that we've been able to tap into that resource and can continue to do so, because if we knew everything there is to know about downtown revitalization, we'd be a vibrant place 365 days a year,” Lindsey Dotson, executive director, Charlevoix Main Street DDA said.

The main street program has helped more than 2,000 cities across the country.