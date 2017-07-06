Hook and Hunting: Aquatic Invasive Species Week

It's Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness Week in Michigan.

The DNR says there are simple things you can do to help stop the problem.

Aquatic invasive species such as sea lamprey, zebra mussels and eurasian milfoil are a major problem in the waters of Northern Michigan.

They can decimate other species and their habitats.

The DNR says boaters should remember to clean, drain and dry your craft, before and after hitting the lake.

“Inspect your boat after you leave a body of water and make sure you don’t have any seaweed hanging from your trailer or from your prop. If there's even one lake that we can keep invasive species out of, that's one lake we don't have to treat, we don't have to fight them in. Those are small victories, and we'll take them,” Mark Tonello, DNR fisheries management biologist said.

An Asian carp was found just nine miles away from Lake Michigan two weeks ago.