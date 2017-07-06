Hobby Lobby to Pay Thousands in Settlement After Illegally Obtai - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Hobby Lobby to Pay Thousands in Settlement After Illegally Obtaining Ancient Artifacts

Hot water for Hobby Lobby.

The retailer will forfeit thousands of illegally-obtained ancient artifacts.

It’s part of a settlement with the Department of Justice.

The artifacts were smuggled into the U.S. from Iraq.

They were collected from antiquities dealers for a bible museum run by Hobby Lobby's president.