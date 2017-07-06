Kalkaska District Health Dept. 10 Back Open After Plumbing Probl - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Kalkaska District Health Dept. 10 Back Open After Plumbing Problem

District Health Department 10 in Kalkaska is open again after dealing with flooding.

A plumbing issue back in April caused damage.

All services have returned to the office at Courthouse Drive. 

You can stop by or call for more information on what is offered.