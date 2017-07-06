Families to Participate in Carter's Kids Fun Run in Traverse City

Ultimate Air Dogs is a fan favorite at the National Cherry Festival. These dogs are anxious for the jump into a five-foot pool.
Storms and strong winds are expected to make landfall on the northwest part of the Lower Peninsula In Charlevoix there is not much of storm to speak of.
Following the test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, U.S. ambassador Nikki Haley said America is ready to respond.
More than a week since a big rain storm flooded parts of several local counties, FEMA came to assess the damage.
It's Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness Week in Michigan.
Hot water for Hobby Lobby. The retailer will forfeit thousands of illegally-obtained ancient artifacts. It’s part of a settlement with the Department of Justice.
District Health Department 10 in Kalkaska is open again after dealing with flooding. A plumbing issue back in April caused damage.
Every year the Cherry Festival releases a print to help visitors remember their time here.
Families looking to get in a workout Thursday night can head over to F and M Park for last minute registration in the Carter's Kids Fun Run.
A $500 reward is being offered by a Big Rapids business for information that leads to an arrest in an attempted breaking and entering.
A Gladwin County township clerk could face up to a decade in prison after being accused of tampering with absentee ballots during the last primary election.
A Traverse City man is dead after rolling his car in Kalkaska County.
Dozens of bags of garbage pulled from Torch Lake after the Fourth of July weekend.
New developments in the search for answers after a body was found floating in Lake Michigan.
Police in Grand Traverse County arrested two women after they found what they believe is LSD in their car.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, Grand Traverse County central dispatch says a car drove into a house on W. Main Street in Kingsley Wednesday night.
The unexpected can often be a bad thing, but positive surprises are certainly welcome.
A Clare County family returned home from Harrison's firework show to see flames ripping through their house. Now, the Harrison fire chief says it could be suspicious.
Mangled steel, and six people hurt. The scene after two UTV's hit each other head-on when they met at the top of a hill. The crash happened in Mason County. And everyone is expected to be okay.
New information says a Mt. Pleasant father is heading to prison for child abuse.
