Families to Participate in Carter's Kids Fun Run in Traverse City

Families looking to get in a workout Thursday night can head over to F and M Park for last minute registration in the Carter's Kids Fun Run.

The mile long run starts at 6 p.m. and takes racers along the festival parade route.

It’s a mile long and open to anyone 12 and under and their parents.

Race organizers say it's the perfect way for children to catch the fitness bug.

"This is a great introduction for kids to running. It's a shorter distance just one mile, so kids get a sample of what it's like to run and have a great time and become life-long runners, and eventually move up to the bigger races,” Robyn Thompson, race director said.

Proceeds from the fun run will benefit the Carter's Kids Foundation.