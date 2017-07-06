Big Rapids Business Offers $500 Reward for Attempted Breaking and Entering

A $500 reward is being offered by a Big Rapids business for information that leads to an arrest in an attempted breaking and entering.

It happened at Trigger Time Outfitters and was caught on a surveillance camera.

The person wore a hoodie and held a black bag, smashing the store’s front door window in one corner.

Trigger Time Outfitters posted on Facebook with information about the incident, asking for help.

“$500 reward leading to the arrest of the man that attempted to break into Trigger Time Outfitters In Big Rapids MI please like and share and help bring this thief to justice before he breaks into something else”--Trigger Time Outfitters, Facebook