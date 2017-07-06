MTM On The Road: Traverse City's National Cherry Festival

Today is the 7th day of Traverse City’s National Cherry Festival, and while the event is drawing to a close, the cherry fun is far from over. In the next two days the festival is going out with a bang! Join our On The Road crew as they show you all the fun first. From the festival’s fresh farmers market, to their paw-gripping event, Ultimate Air Dogs, the National Cherry Festival has something for the whole family, and we’re making sure you don’t miss out!