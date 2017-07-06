MTM On The Road: Traverse City's National Cherry Festival

Today is the 7th day of Traverse City’s National Cherry Festival, and while the event is drawing to a close, the cherry fun is far from over. In the next two days the festival is going out with a bang! Join our On The Road crew as they show you all the fun first. From the festival’s fresh farmers market, to their paw-gripping event, Ultimate Air Dogs, the National Cherry Festival has something for the whole family, and we’re making sure you don’t miss out!
Storms rolling through Northern Michigan are leaving thousands in the dark.
Storms rolling through Northern Michigan are leaving thousands in the dark.
“There's nothing better than planting the stuff there and seeing it grow and say 'well I did it.'”
“There's nothing better than planting the stuff there and seeing it grow and say 'well I did it.'”
Today is the 7th day of Traverse City’s National Cherry Festival, and while the event is drawing to a close, the cherry fun is far from over. In the next two days the festival is going out with a bang!
Today is the 7th day of Traverse City’s National Cherry Festival, and while the event is drawing to a close, the cherry fun is far from over. In the next two days the festival is going out with a bang!
Lauren Polly was diagnosed with bipolar disorder when she was 14 after her parents found a suicide note she'd written.
Lauren Polly was diagnosed with bipolar disorder when she was 14 after her parents found a suicide note she'd written.
Festivals are common this time of year in northern Michigan, but Leroy is hosting an event with a not-so-common name.
Festivals are common this time of year in northern Michigan, but Leroy is hosting an event with a not-so-common name.
State police are investigating an assault at a Benzie County beach. Troopers from the Cadillac post say the assault happened 2:30 Wednesday morning at the Elberta Beach.
State police are investigating an assault at a Benzie County beach. Troopers from the Cadillac post say the assault happened 2:30 Wednesday morning at the Elberta Beach.
A person was caught on security camera, casing a local gun shop. The shop's door found smashed.
A person was caught on security camera, casing a local gun shop. The shop's door found smashed.
Officers in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada are responding following the discovery of what appear to be human remains.
Officers in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada are responding following the discovery of what appear to be human remains.
Roscommon County was one of the places hardest hit. The storm hit just before 6 Thursday evening.
Roscommon County was one of the places hardest hit. The storm hit just before 6 Thursday evening.
There are a lot of things for kids to do during the National Cherry Festival but a favorite happened Thursday night, the Junior Royale Parade.
There are a lot of things for kids to do during the National Cherry Festival but a favorite happened Thursday night, the Junior Royale Parade.
Storms rolling through Northern Michigan are leaving thousands in the dark.
Storms rolling through Northern Michigan are leaving thousands in the dark.
This township clerk could face up to a decade in prison if convicted of tampering with election ballots ... Changing local election results.
This township clerk could face up to a decade in prison if convicted of tampering with election ballots ... Changing local election results.
Roscommon County was one of the places hardest hit. The storm hit just before 6 Thursday evening.
Roscommon County was one of the places hardest hit. The storm hit just before 6 Thursday evening.
A Gladwin County township clerk could face up to a decade in prison after being accused of tampering with absentee ballots during the last primary election.
A Gladwin County township clerk could face up to a decade in prison after being accused of tampering with absentee ballots during the last primary election.
State police are investigating an assault at a Benzie County beach. Troopers from the Cadillac post say the assault happened 2:30 Wednesday morning at the Elberta Beach.
State police are investigating an assault at a Benzie County beach. Troopers from the Cadillac post say the assault happened 2:30 Wednesday morning at the Elberta Beach.
Officers in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada are responding following the discovery of what appear to be human remains.
Officers in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada are responding following the discovery of what appear to be human remains.
Police in Grand Traverse County arrested two women after they found what they believe is LSD in their car.
Police in Grand Traverse County arrested two women after they found what they believe is LSD in their car.
A Traverse City man is dead after rolling his car in Kalkaska County.
A Traverse City man is dead after rolling his car in Kalkaska County.
A person was caught on security camera, casing a local gun shop. The shop's door found smashed.
A person was caught on security camera, casing a local gun shop. The shop's door found smashed.
Dozens of bags of garbage pulled from Torch Lake after the Fourth of July weekend.
Dozens of bags of garbage pulled from Torch Lake after the Fourth of July weekend.