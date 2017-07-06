Sights and Sounds: Sault Saint Marie's Cruising Pastime - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Sights and Sounds: Sault Saint Marie's Cruising Pastime

Posted: Updated:

When you grow up in a small town, you often find some pretty unique ways to occupy your summer nights.

In Sault Saint Marie, people "slash Ashmun" by driving around Ashmun Street to see who else is out.

Tonight's sights and sounds takes us to last week's two hour block of cruising for drivers of different generations.

Jim Lehocky hopped into a jeep for all the fun.