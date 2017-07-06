Three Car Models Join 'Top Safety Picks' for Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

Three large cars have joined the ranks of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety "Top Safety Pick-Plus" designation.

According to the ranking, chance of survival if involved in an accident is higher for drivers and passengers in these cars.

The Toyota Avalon was promoted to a “Top Safety Pick Plus” from a “Top Safety” pick because engineers improved the aim of headlights on models built after March.

But the Chevrolet Impala and Tesla Model S all had "good" ratings in four of the five crash tests.

They got "acceptable" performances in small overlap front crashes.

Want to see how your vehicle ranks?