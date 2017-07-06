Clif Bar Recalls 3 Products for Possible Nut Contamination

If you or anyone you know has a peanut allergy, you'll want to pay close attention to this Clif Bar recall.

The Clif Builder's Bar chocolate mint.

Clif Kid Zbar protein chocolate mint.

And Clif Kid Zbar protein chocolate chip are all included in the recall.

They may have undeclared peanuts and some tree nuts in them.

The company says the recall is a precautionary step.

Customers are asked to return the product to the store where purchased and ask for an exchange or full refund. More details on returns and refunds.