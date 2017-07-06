Grand Traverse Deputies Arrested 2 Women with Marijuana, Possible LSD in Car

Three large cars have joined the ranks of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety "Top Safety Pick-Plus" designation.
If you or anyone you know has a peanut allergy, you'll want to pay close attention to this Clif Bar recall.
Police in Grand Traverse County arrested two women after they found what they believe is LSD in their car.
A Gladwin County township clerk could face up to a decade in prison after being accused of tampering with absentee ballots during the last primary election.
Teens dig into the sand with a beach volleyball tournament at Traverse City's National Cherry Festival on Thursday.
Massive wildfires are burning in more than ten western states.
In the latest update, the NYPD is mourning the death of Officer Miosotis Familia on Thursday afternoon.
A Traverse City man is taking on a big project -- hoping to create a unique living situation for veterans who decide to go back to school.
It’s the 6th day of Traverse City’s National Cherry Festival and also Kid’s Day!
President Donald Trump is in Poland Thursday morning, kicking off his second official overseas trip.
A Traverse City man is dead after rolling his car in Kalkaska County.
Dozens of bags of garbage pulled from Torch Lake after the Fourth of July weekend.
New developments in the search for answers after a body was found floating in Lake Michigan.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, Grand Traverse County central dispatch says a car drove into a house on W. Main Street in Kingsley Wednesday night.
The unexpected can often be a bad thing, but positive surprises are certainly welcome.
A Clare County family returned home from Harrison's firework show to see flames ripping through their house. Now, the Harrison fire chief says it could be suspicious.
Mangled steel, and six people hurt. The scene after two UTV's hit each other head-on when they met at the top of a hill. The crash happened in Mason County. And everyone is expected to be okay.
New information says a Mt. Pleasant father is heading to prison for child abuse.
M-37 is back open following a crash that sent a Goodrich teenager to the hospital.
We can show you the man deputies say broke into a Grand Traverse County home, and used the bathroom.
