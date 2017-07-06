Grand Traverse Deputies Arrested 2 Women with Marijuana, Possible LSD in Car

Deputies in Grand Traverse County arrested two women after they found what they believe to be LSD in their car.

Around midnight a Grand Traverse County Sheriff's K9 deputy saw a car with an expired registration swerve off the road on m-37, near Vance Road in Blair Township several times.

When the deputy stopped the car, they could smell marijuana.

The K9 searched the car and found both marijuana and a powdery substance believed to be LSD.

The two 19-year-old women, one from Traverse City and one from Interlochen, were both arrested and taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail.