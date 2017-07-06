Deputies Say Gladwin Co. Township Clerk Tampered With Ballots

A Gladwin County township clerk could face up to a decade in prison after being accused of tampering with absentee ballots during the last primary election.

Grout Township Clerk Linda Birgel was arrested for improperly handling ballots after a complaint was filed with the Bureau of Elections last year.

Birgel is charged with two felonies: absentee ballot tampering and disclosing and obstructing votes.

She is also charged with a misdemeanor of failure to perform her duty.