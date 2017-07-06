Teens Compete in Beach Volleyball Tournament at the National Cherry Festival

Teens dig into the sand with a beach volleyball tournament at Traverse City's National Cherry Festival on Thursday.

Games are going on at the beach volleyball courts in West End Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as one of more than 30 events at NCF.

Every year teens take advantage of this event to get active during the festival.

“It's amazing to have an opportunity pertains to come together to play by the bay, it's a beautiful day out today,” says Emily Plowman, teen event director. “It’s supposed to be like 87 degrees, so just to have a spot for teens to come…they are 12 to 19-year-olds and have fun, and that's what we're all about at the Cherry Festival.”

