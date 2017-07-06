Western States Battle Massive Wildfires

Massive wildfires are burning in more than ten western states.

Nearly 500 homes were forced to evacuate in the popular mountain town of Breckenridge, Colorado.

The hot and dry weather continues to fuel the fast moving flames.

A fire chief says that the fire started to burn in just a 50-by-50-foot area, then quickly spread to nearly 80 acres.

Several new wildfires popped up in southern California.

More people are evacuating in northern Nevada, where fire crews have been working to defeat the flames from both the ground and the air.

But wind is complicating the fight.

The fire in Breckenridge was reported by a mountain biker riding near the Colorado Trail. The cause is still under investigation.