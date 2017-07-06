UPDATE: NYPD Mourns Death of Officer in Unprovoked Shooting

In the latest update, the NYPD is mourning the death of Officer Miosotis Familia on Thursday afternoon.

Officer Familia, a 12-year veteran and mother of three, was sitting in an NYPD mobile unit in the Bronx when she was ambushed and killed.

Just one day after she died, the pain of this loss continues to be felt across the city.

Family and community members gathered to hear words of prayer and comfort from community leaders at a prayer vigil Wednesday night.

Alexander bonds, her accused killer, was later shot and killed in a gunfight with police.

Right now it's unclear why he attacked Familia, but his social media shows multiple anti-police posts.

"He took the life of a person that was such a beautiful person, without even knowing that she was a beautiful person,” says Jay Rodriguez, former coworker of Familia. “It's senseless.”

Black and purple bunting now hangs over a makeshift memorial that continues to grow outside of New York City's 46th police precinct where Officer Familia worked the midnight shift.