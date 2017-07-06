President Trumps Speaks In Poland Ahead Of G20 Summit

President Donald Trump is in Poland Thursday morning, kicking off his second official overseas trip.

It comes ahead of the G20 Summit, where he's expected to have his first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The White House says President Trump will deliver a quote 'major speech' to the local people Thursday.

He'll then head to Hamburg, Germany for the meeting with the world's 20 largest industrial nations.

Speculation is running high on what will happen between Trump and Putin.

U.S. relations with Russia are reportedly at their lowest point since the Cold War.

Some topics on the table include Syria's civil war and North Korea's recent test missile launches.

It's not clear if the president plans to discuss Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.