Rep. Steve Scalise Readmitted To ICU For Possible Infection

The Louisiana congressman who was shot at a baseball field last month is back in the hospital.

We're told he may have an infection.

Steve Scalise was seriously hurt during that shooting in Virginia.

Republican congressmen were practicing for their annual charity game against Democrats.

Scalise was released from the hospital less than two weeks ago, but returned to the intensive care unit in Washington D.C. Wednesday night.

He's listed in serious condition.

Scalise's office says an update on his condition is expected Thursday.