Judge Considers Stopping State Aid for Michigan Private Schools

A judge is hinting she'll stop $2.5 million in state aid for Michigan private schools.

Some people are challenging the amount of money going to private schools for fire drills, inspections and other state requirements.

They say it violates Michigan’s constitutional ban on public aid for private schools.

But last week, the U.S. Supreme Court said it was illegal for Missouri to deny a grant to a preschool playground at a church.

The judge says the freeze on the money will stay in effect until August 1 when she'll decide whether to order an injunction.