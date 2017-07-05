Man Accused of Breaking into Grand Traverse Co. Home to Use Bath - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Man Accused of Breaking into Grand Traverse Co. Home to Use Bathroom

We can show you the man deputies say broke into a Grand Traverse County home, and used the bathroom.

Ryan Brown is charged with two counts of first degree home invasion and being a repeat offender.

The sheriff's office say the homeowner found brown in their home last Thursday.

Deputies were able to track him down using the homeowner's cell phone, which he stole.

A probable cause hearing is set for July 17.