M-37 Back Open After Teenager Failed To Stop At Intersection, Sent to Hospital

M-37 is back open following a crash that sent a Goodrich teenager to the hospital.

Troopers got the call just before 11 Wednesday morning.

They say Reilly Shellenbarger did not stop at the intersection of M-37 and 16 Road near Mesick in Welford County.

A semi-truck hit his car.

Shellenbarger was taken to Devos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids for serious injuries.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.