Kid's Cherry Town Fun Night During National Cherry Festival

One of the biggest draws of the National Cherry Festival is the fact that there is something to do for almost everyone.

Wednesday night was the Kid’s Cherry Town Fun night at F&M Park.

It was a completely free event filled with all types of fun.

From face painting and balloon animals, to magicians and musicians; and even a visit from fire trucks and police K9 unit.

And parents got to mingle with their friends while their kids danced along to the live music.

“My son is six, and so ever since he was about a year old we've been coming out when he's been able to participate in different activities, and so we love that it's a free event, so we can bring friends and we can do different activities. We like to hit the different spots up and different traditions,” said Jackie Stremlow from Interlochen.

It was a four hour event and the nice summer weather kept some families out there the whole time.