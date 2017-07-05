MSP: Man Falls Asleep At Wheel, Crashes into Kingsley House, Telephone Pole

Around 11 pm, they got a call from a taxi driver who noticed smoke coming from the north side of Cook's Standard Service. Firefighters responded quickly having to bust open the locked garage door to fight the fire. They put it out in about an hour...
A judge is hinting she'll stop $2.5 million in state aid for Michigan private schools.
We can show you the man deputies say broke into a Grand Traverse County home, and used the bathroom.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, Grand Traverse County central dispatch says a car drove into a house on W. Main Street in Kingsley Wednesday night.
M-37 is back open following a crash that sent a Goodrich teenager to the hospital.
One of the biggest draws of the National Cherry Festival is the fact that there is something to do for almost everyone.
The Great Lakes Equestrian Festival kicked off Wednesday at the Flintfields Horse Park in Williamsburg. It's an event that brings in thousands of competitors, horses, and spectators.
Mangled steel, and six people hurt. The scene after two UTV's hit each other head-on when they met at the top of a hill. The crash happened in Mason County. And everyone is expected to be okay.
The National Cherry Festival opened its grounds early in the morning to give kids with disabilities a special chance to play games and enjoy fair rides.
It survived World War II and avoided a plane graveyard. Last weekend, a B-17 bomber dubbed Yankee Lady touched down in Manistee County for much more than just rides.
A Traverse City man is dead after rolling his car in Kalkaska County.
The Alpena Fire Department says two people were hurt after their large display of fireworks detonated simultaneously creating an explosive effect.
A Fenton man was arrested in Northern Michigan on his 10th drunk driving offense.
A mother and her two sons are still recovering from an explosion that leveled half of Manton's green mill motel. We're starting to learn more about what caused that explosion.
A body was found floating in Lake Michigan. The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office trying to solve the mystery.
A male victim was found floating in Lake Michigan on Tuesday. Leelanau County Sheriff's Office is working to identify him.
New information says a Mt. Pleasant father is heading to prison for child abuse.
The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a person of interest in a drive-off theft of gasoline.
New developments in the search for answers after a body was found floating in Lake Michigan.
The Torch Lake sand bar party wrapped up Tuesday night. And we're getting a birds eye view on just how big it was.
