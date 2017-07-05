MSP: Man Falls Asleep At Wheel, Crashes into Kingsley House, Tel - Northern Michigan's News Leader

MSP: Man Falls Asleep At Wheel, Crashes into Kingsley House, Telephone Pole

By Whitney Amann, Reporter
Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch says a car crashed into a house on W. Main Street in Kingsley Wednesday night.

Troopers say a man fell asleep at the wheel, hit a telephone pole, rolled over, and slammed into this house.

The car was totaled but the man is okay

No one else was involved.