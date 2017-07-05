Developing: Car Drives into House in Kingsley

Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, Grand Traverse County central dispatch says a car drove into a house on W. Main Street in Kingsley Wednesday night.
The National Cherry Festival opened its grounds early in the morning to give kids with disabilities a special chance to play games and enjoy fair rides.
It survived World War II and avoided a plane graveyard. Last weekend, a B-17 bomber dubbed Yankee Lady touched down in Manistee County for much more than just rides.
Around 11 pm, they got a call from a taxi driver who noticed smoke coming from the north side of Cook's Standard Service. Firefighters responded quickly having to bust open the locked garage door to fight the fire. They put it out in about an hour...
Increased traffic on the bridge is not unusual this time of the year, but they are seeing even more traffic than normal. The reason, July 4th falling on a Tuesday. It's causing a spike in traffic that will likely extend through the week.
New developments in the search for answers after a body was found floating in Lake Michigan.
This month on Traverse City Travel Tips, we take a look at what you can do to find the best places to stay.
Young bicyclists brought their competitive spirit to the Grand Traverse Mall for a bike rodeo.
Dozens of bags of garbage pulled from Torch Lake after the Fourth of July weekend.
A Clare County family returned home from Harrison's firework show to see flames ripping through their house. Now, the Harrison fire chief says it could be suspicious.
A Traverse City man is dead after rolling his car in Kalkaska County.
The Alpena Fire Department says two people were hurt after their large display of fireworks detonated simultaneously creating an explosive effect.
A Fenton man was arrested in Northern Michigan on his 10th drunk driving offense.
A mother and her two sons are still recovering from an explosion that leveled half of Manton's green mill motel. We're starting to learn more about what caused that explosion.
A body was found floating in Lake Michigan. The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office trying to solve the mystery.
A male victim was found floating in Lake Michigan on Tuesday. Leelanau County Sheriff's Office is working to identify him.
The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a person of interest in a drive-off theft of gasoline.
The Torch Lake sand bar party wrapped up Tuesday night. And we're getting a birds eye view on just how big it was.
Police have confirmed reports of an explosion in Newaygo Co.
An explosion in Newaygo County sent a man to the hospital Tuesday night. Central dispatch tells us it happened on 104th Street in Bridgeton Township. We're working to find the extent of the man's injuries.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch has confirmed there was a crash in Traverse City.
