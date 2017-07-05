Investigators Working to Find Cause of Fire at a Sault Ste. Marie Mechanic's Shop

Investigators are working to figure out what started a fire at a Sault Ste. Marie mechanic's shop last night.

Around 11 pm, they got a call from a taxi driver who noticed smoke coming from the north side of Cook's Standard Service.

Firefighters responded quickly having to bust open the locked garage door to fight the fire. They put it out in about an hour.

The chief tells us that it is unlikely to have been caused by fireworks from last night.

“As of right now, there isn't really a whole lot of evidence that is pointed to much, more investigation is needed to be done before we can make a definitive determination,” said Sault Ste. Marie Fire Chief Scott LaBonte.

Only the unused storage part of the business was affected. Cook’s will open back up tomorrow.

The full investigation should be done by the end of the week.