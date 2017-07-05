Former Boyne City Youth Director Takes Plea for Recording Teens as They Showered

In this update, a former Boyne City Church youth director who secretly recorded teen girls as they showered has pleaded guilty to more charges.

Benoni Enciso accepted a plea deal in Emmet County Today.

He pleaded guilty to photographing an unclothed person and using a computer to commit crimes.

Investigators discovered naked photos of teenage girls on his phone.

He is currently serving at least two years in prison after being convicted of similar crimes in Charlevoix County.