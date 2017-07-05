Illinois Man Charged in Disappearance of Chinese Graduate Student

The Illinois man charged in the disappearance of a Chinese graduate student appeared in court today.

Brendt Christiansen is accused of kidnapping University of Illinois student Yingying Zhang.

Investigators say Christiensen attended a vigil for Zhang the night before he was arrested.

Zhang was last seen in a surveillance photo getting into Christensen's car on June 9.

Christensen admits to giving her a ride, but says she got out of his car.

So far, no body has been discovered.