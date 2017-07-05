Wanted Man Kicked, Bit Manistee Co. Deputies While Being Arrested

“For us we just want to take him into custody safely.”

Manistee County sheriff's deputies say they were kicked, pushed and bitten.

They say a man did all of that when they tried to arrest him.

It started Monday afternoon when Michael Danders was at the Dollar Store in Wellston.

Deputies recognized him as a wanted man, and things turned physical quickly.

Deputies were already at the Dollar Store investigating retail fraud.

That's when they noticed Michael Danders inside and that they had an outstanding warrant for him.

Deputies waited for him to come out but he never did.

They went inside to tell Danders of a warrant from a case involving stalking.

They say Danders then pushed past them and ran for the door.

Deputies chased him and then tackled him in the parking lot.

The deputies say Danders kicked both of them and then bit one’s arm.

He was then held to the ground until backup came.

The Manistee County sheriff says these tactics were needed in this situation.

“Verbal commands are so important, if an officer gives a verbal command and he puts his hand up to stop, hey I just want to talk to you and that was not in compliance, and then as they are wrestling around they continue to tell him stop resisting, stop resisting and when they don't stop they will try other techniques whether it's a pressure point, something to get them under control,” sheriff John O'Hagan Manistee said.

Danders now faces resisting and obstructing, and resisting and obstructing causing bodily harm charges.

Danders is expected to be back in court in the next couple of weeks for a preliminary exam.