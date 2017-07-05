I-Phone 8 Will Reportedly Unlock With Face Scan - Northern Michigan's News Leader

I-Phone 8 Will Reportedly Unlock With Face Scan

We're learning more about possible new features expected to be released with the I-Phone 8.

The new Apple phone will reportedly unlock with a face-scan, instead of a fingerprint.

The scan would use a 3D sensor to log in, confirm payments and launch secure apps.

Apple is also reportedly testing eye scanners.