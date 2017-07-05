Volvo Announces Decision to Phase Out Gas Only Cars - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Volvo Announces Decision to Phase Out Gas Only Cars

Big changes ahead for Volvo, the car company is phasing out gas-only cars.

Volvo announced that in two years all its new cars will be either electric or hybrid.

It would be the first traditional carmaker to do this.

Automakers reported earlier this week, U.S. sales dropped in June for a sixth straight month.       