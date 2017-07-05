New York City Police Officer Dies After Shooting in the Bronx

A New York City police officer is dead following a shooting in the Bronx.

According to the NYPD, Miosotis Familia was shot while in a patrol vehicle with her partner.

Police have identified the suspect as Alexander Bonds, and have a picture of the gun he allegedly used.

Moments before, Bonds was seen on surveillance video leaving a nearby bodega.

Sources indicated he was on parole for a robbery in Syracuse.

An innocent bystander was also shot, but is in stable condition.