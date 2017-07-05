Unexpected New Ice Cream Topping Created for the National Cherry Festival

The unexpected can often be a bad thing, but positive surprises are certainly welcome.

That's exactly what happened with a brand new cherry product at the National Cherry Festival this year.

New to the lineup for Six Lugs’s product list is a cherry topping that’s perfect for ice cream.

“What started the company was the cherry vinaigrette in 2005, and then we launched more products through the years, salsas, preserves. All of our jams are low sugar jams,” says Daniel Umulis, Six Lugs owner.

The cherry topping is different than most.

"It’s not like the typical cherry pie filling, it's more like a candied cherry in it and it's not too sweet either, it has a tartness from the cherry,” Dan says.

But this wasn't exactly what Dan was anticipating when he started creating it.

"Early spring we were just playing around in the kitchen and I just one day did it myself cooked it too long, but it actually turned out to be better,” he says.

Now this brand new product is being served every single Sunday at the National Cherry Festival.

"I think it's awesome, it's the first launch of this product and they asked us way back in the spring to create a product for them, and it's gone very well,” Dan says.

In addition to the cherry topping, Dan also created some new spicy mustards—all of course with cherries.