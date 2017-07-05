Mesick Crash Injures Teen

Police responded to a two car crash near Mesick that injured a teen from Goodrich on Wednesday.

It happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of M-37 and 16 Road.

A car driven by a 16-year-old was heading west on 16 Road when they failed to yield at the intersection and were struck by a semi-truck.

Michigan State Police say the teen’s injuries are serious. They were transported to the Helen Devos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.