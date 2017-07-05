Charges Filed in Flint Airport Stabbing

The Canadian man has been indicted in the stabbing of a police officer at an airport in Flint.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit says Amor Ftouhi was arraigned in federal court in Flint.

He was charged with committing an act of violence at an international airport and interfering with airport security.

Authorities say Ftouhi referenced killings in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan and yelled an Arabic phrase for 'god is great.'

The stabbing occurred five days after Ftouhi legally entered the U.S., and FBI says he bought the knife in the U.S.

The officer he stabbed has been released from the hospital.