Charges Filed in Flint Airport Stabbing

The unexpected can often be a bad thing, but positive surprises are certainly welcome.
New information says a Mt. Pleasant father is heading to prison for child abuse.
Police responded to a two car crash near Mesick that injured a teen from Goodrich on Wednesday.
The National Cherry Festival opened its grounds early in the morning to give kids with disabilities a special chance to play games and enjoy fair rides.
The Canadian man has been indicted in the stabbing of a police officer at an airport in Flint.
Emergency crews rushed to General Motors Hamtramck Assembly Plant after a report of an explosion inside the plant Wednesday.
Two people were hurt in an explosion caused by fireworks in Alpena last night.
A male victim was found floating in Lake Michigan on Tuesday. Leelanau County Sheriff's Office is working to identify him.
President Trump traveled to Warsaw, Poland on Wednesday to deliver what the White House is calling a major speech.
Hectic holiday travel isn't over just yet. Wednesday is shaping up to be a busy day for Americans headed home after the Fourth of July.
A Traverse City man is dead after rolling his car in Kalkaska County.
A mother and her two sons are still recovering from an explosion that leveled half of Manton's green mill motel. We're starting to learn more about what caused that explosion.
A body was found floating in Lake Michigan. The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office trying to solve the mystery.
The Alpena Fire Department says two people were hurt after their large display of fireworks detonated simultaneously creating an explosive effect.
The Torch Lake sand bar party wrapped up Tuesday night. And we're getting a birds eye view on just how big it was.
The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a person of interest in a drive-off theft of gasoline.
A Fenton man was arrested in Northern Michigan on his 10th drunk driving offense.
Police have confirmed reports of an explosion in Newaygo Co.
An explosion in Newaygo County sent a man to the hospital Tuesday night. Central dispatch tells us it happened on 104th Street in Bridgeton Township. We're working to find the extent of the man's injuries.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch has confirmed there was a crash in Traverse City.
