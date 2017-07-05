General Motors Explosion in Plant - Northern Michigan's News Leader

General Motors Explosion in Plant

Emergency crews rushed to General Motors Hamtramck Assembly Plant after a report of an explosion inside the plant Wednesday. 

Police said there were multiple victims, but later the fire department said only one person was hurt.

The fire department was able to downgrade from ten fire engines to three.

The fire department said this is believed to be a minor explosion or chemical reaction. 