Fireworks Explosion in Alpena Tuesday - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Fireworks Explosion in Alpena Tuesday

Posted: Updated:

Two people were hurt in an explosion caused by fireworks in Alpena Tuesday night.

Fire crews and police arrived at an Alpena home where they found a large display of fireworks had just been set off.

They say that caused an explosion, injuring the two people.

They had minor injuries and refused to be taken to the hospital.