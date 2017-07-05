MTM On The Road: Traverse City's National Cherry Festival Kid's - Northern Michigan's News Leader

MTM On The Road: Traverse City's National Cherry Festival Kid's Day

By Sarah Grimmer, Reporter
It’s the 6th day of Traverse City’s National Cherry Festival and also Kid’s Day! More than 30 activities will take place today at the festival, many encouraging people to get out and get active in Traverse City! From the annual Carters Kids Fun Run to cherry filled cookie making, your kids are sure to have a blast celebrating all things Northern Michigan. Join our On The Road team as we preview the cherry-filled day live in Traverse City!