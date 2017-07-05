UPDATE: Body Found in Lake Michigan, Police Work to Identify Victim

Two people were hurt in an explosion caused by fireworks in Alpena last night.
Two people were hurt in an explosion caused by fireworks in Alpena last night.
A male victim was found floating in Lake Michigan on Tuesday. Leelanau County Sheriff's Office is working to identify him.
A male victim was found floating in Lake Michigan on Tuesday. Leelanau County Sheriff's Office is working to identify him.
President Trump traveled to Warsaw, Poland on Wednesday to deliver what the White House is calling a major speech.
President Trump traveled to Warsaw, Poland on Wednesday to deliver what the White House is calling a major speech.
Hectic holiday travel isn't over just yet. Wednesday is shaping up to be a busy day for Americans headed home after the Fourth of July.
Hectic holiday travel isn't over just yet. Wednesday is shaping up to be a busy day for Americans headed home after the Fourth of July.
Six people were injured after two cars crashed in Grant Traverse County.
Six people were injured after two cars crashed in Grant Traverse County.
A Traverse City man is dead after rolling his car in Kalkaska County.
A Traverse City man is dead after rolling his car in Kalkaska County.
Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Montcalm County.
Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Montcalm County.
Today is the fifth day of the National Cherry Festival and the Northwest Michigan Horticulture Research Center is offering tractor ride tours to learn more about the fruit this festival is all about.
Today is the fifth day of the National Cherry Festival and the Northwest Michigan Horticulture Research Center is offering tractor ride tours to learn more about the fruit this festival is all about.
A Fenton man was arrested in Northern Michigan on his 10th drunk driving offense.
A Fenton man was arrested in Northern Michigan on his 10th drunk driving offense.
New information says a Mt. Pleasant father is heading to prison for child abuse.
New information says a Mt. Pleasant father is heading to prison for child abuse.
A Traverse City man is dead after rolling his car in Kalkaska County.
A Traverse City man is dead after rolling his car in Kalkaska County.
A mother and her two sons are still recovering from an explosion that leveled half of Manton's green mill motel. We're starting to learn more about what caused that explosion.
A mother and her two sons are still recovering from an explosion that leveled half of Manton's green mill motel. We're starting to learn more about what caused that explosion.
A body was found floating in Lake Michigan. The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office trying to solve the mystery.
A body was found floating in Lake Michigan. The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office trying to solve the mystery.
The Torch Lake sand bar party wrapped up Tuesday night. And we're getting a birds eye view on just how big it was.
The Torch Lake sand bar party wrapped up Tuesday night. And we're getting a birds eye view on just how big it was.
The Alpena Fire Department says two people were hurt after their large display of fireworks detonated simultaneously creating an explosive effect.
The Alpena Fire Department says two people were hurt after their large display of fireworks detonated simultaneously creating an explosive effect.
The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a person of interest in a drive-off theft of gasoline.
The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a person of interest in a drive-off theft of gasoline.
Police have confirmed reports of an explosion in Newaygo Co.
An explosion in Newaygo County sent a man to the hospital Tuesday night. Central dispatch tells us it happened on 104th Street in Bridgeton Township. We're working to find the extent of the man's injuries.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch has confirmed there was a crash in Traverse City.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch has confirmed there was a crash in Traverse City.
New information from the State Police believe tells what could be behind the devastating explosion that destroyed a Manton motel and sent a mother and her two sons to the hospital.
New information from the State Police tells what could be behind the devastating explosion that destroyed a Manton motel and sent a mother and her two sons to the hospital.
The Sault Ste Marie Fire Department is investigating after Cook’s Standard Service caught fire.
The Sault Ste Marie Fire Department is investigating after Cook’s Standard Service caught fire.