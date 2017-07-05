UPDATE: Body Found in Lake Michigan, Police Work to Identify Victim

A male victim was found floating in Lake Michigan on Tuesday, and Leelanau County Sheriff's Office is working to identify him.

A charter boat happened upon the body about a mile and a half northwest of Leland Harbor.

Police say an extensive search of the area failed to find additional victims or wreckage from watercraft.

The victim is a white male of 55 to 70 years of age. He was wearing black sweatsuit-type pants with two white stripes down the side of the legs, a black jacket with white stripes on the sleeve cuffs and white high top tennis shoes.

An autopsy revealed the cause of his death to be drowning. He had probably been in the lake for at least a few days, but less than a week.

The investigation continues. Police are asking for anyone with information to contact the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office at 256-8800.