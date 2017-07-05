Sights and Sounds: Fireworks Over Traverse City's West Bay

A Clare County family returned home from Harrison's firework show to see flames ripping through their house. Now, the Harrison fire chief says it could be suspicious.
In this update, a former Boyne City Church youth director who secretly recorded teen girls as they showered has pleaded guilty to more charges.
“For us we just want to take him into custody safely.” Manistee County sheriff's deputies were kicked, pushed and bitten.
A Fenton man was arrested in Northern Michigan on his 10th drunk driving offense.
The Illinois man charged in the disappearance of a Chinese graduate student appeared in court today.
Chicken with Charred-Rosemary Vinaigrette
This month on Traverse City Travel Tips, we take a look at what you can do to find the best places to stay.
If you've been to the National Cherry Festival, you've probably seen, smelled and even tasted the cherry pies from the Grand Traverse Pie Company.
An unsolved mystery is still shaking up the Traverse City community, four years later.
We're learning more about possible new features expected to be released with the I-Phone 8.
A Traverse City man is dead after rolling his car in Kalkaska County.
The Alpena Fire Department says two people were hurt after their large display of fireworks detonated simultaneously creating an explosive effect.
A mother and her two sons are still recovering from an explosion that leveled half of Manton's green mill motel. We're starting to learn more about what caused that explosion.
A body was found floating in Lake Michigan. The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office trying to solve the mystery.
The Torch Lake sand bar party wrapped up Tuesday night. And we're getting a birds eye view on just how big it was.
The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a person of interest in a drive-off theft of gasoline.
A male victim was found floating in Lake Michigan on Tuesday. Leelanau County Sheriff's Office is working to identify him.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch has confirmed there was a crash in Traverse City.
Police have confirmed reports of an explosion in Newaygo Co.
An explosion in Newaygo County sent a man to the hospital Tuesday night. Central dispatch tells us it happened on 104th Street in Bridgeton Township. We're working to find the extent of the man's injuries.