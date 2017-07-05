President Trump to Give 'Major Speech' in Poland, Meet Polish President

President Trump traveled to Warsaw, Poland on Wednesday to deliver what the White House is calling a major speech.

The President is set to address the Polish people from Krasinski Square, the epicenter of the 1944 Warsaw uprising against Nazi occupation.

This comes just days before this week's G20 summit in Germany, where he'll meet face-to-face with Russian President Vladmir Putin.

The two leaders are expected to discuss Syria and North Korea's successful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The president will sit down with Poland's president, who is looking for reassurance that President Trump is still committed to NATO.

“We share with the current administration, President Trump's administration, the idea of a strong alliance, of a trans-Atlantic bond, which is crucial for the security of our region,” says Andrzej Szczerski, Poland's chief foreign policy advisor.

This is the president's second foreign trip, and many are hoping it will be an opportunity to mend trans-Atlantic ties.